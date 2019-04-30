Faulty traffic lights causing delays for commuters on major route into Halifax

Drivers have been experiencing delays in Halifax this morning (Tuesday) after faulty traffic lights cause queues along Godley Road.

Traffic lights at the junction of New Bank and Beacon Hill Road have been stuck on red, causing queues of at least one mile.

Drivers travelling into Halifax have experienced queues back to The Stump Cross Inn on Godley Lane.

It has been reported that journeys between Stump Cross and the junction at New Bank have taken up to 45 minutes.

