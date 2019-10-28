Five vehicle collision closes the A1 northbound in West Yorkshire

Have your say

The A1 is closed heading northbound in West Yorkshire this morning (Monday) following reports of a five-vehicle crash.

The dual carriageway is shut northbound at Wentbridge, near Wakefield, after the collision.

Highways England tweeted to say traffic officers were heading to the scene.

Five vehicles were involved "across both lanes" and traffic is to be redirected through Wentbridge before rejoining the A1.

Commuters this morning are to expect long delays and are being advised to avoid the area if possible.

The incident is affecting those travelling between South and West Yorkshire.