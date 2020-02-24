Flights DELAYED from Leeds Bradford Airport as Leeds snow causes travel chaos

Have your say

Many flights have been delayed from Leeds Bradford Airport this morning as snow in Leeds causes travel chaos.

The following flights have been delayed - with the next update due to come at 12pm today:

LBA

6.10 - AMSTERDAM (DELAYED UNTIL 8.10)

8.20 - TENERIFE

9.00 - ARRECIFE

9.20 - TENERIFE SOUTH

Heavy snow started falling across the city at 5am and is expected to last until at least 8am.

Snow will give way to sleet at about 8am, before several hours of heavy rain sets in.

Forecasters have issued a weather warning for heavy rain and snow in Leeds - warning drivers to plan for dangerous conditions.

Snow and heavy rain could also give way to flooding, with disruption to public transport expected.

There is currently one flood alert for Leeds, with Allerton Ings, near Allerton Bywater, having spilled.

The Met Office forecasts: "Rain, sleet and snow increasingly turning to rain at low levels, with icy stretches possible for a time.

"Rain and hill snow clearing in the afternoon, leaving some sunny spells.

"Windy, especially across hills. Maximum temperature 11C"