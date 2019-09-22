Flock of sheep "baa'd" from the network after causing traffic issues on M62 near Leeds

Have your say

A flock of sheep have been "baa'd" from the motorway network after causing traffic issues on the M62.

Highways England agency made the pun after spotting the sheep grazing on the verge of the motorway at Junction 24 Ainley Top.

At 7.30am on Sunday, speed restrictions were put in place on both carriageways to protect the sheep.

Highways England joked on that there would be "no sheeping around" as traffic officers went to the scene to move the family of sheep along.

By 8.15am the flock had been "successfully repatriated" back to their paddock.

The speed restrictions were lifted.

Unfortunately, the sheep have now been "baa'd" from the M62.

Highways England joked: "62 J24 Westbound #AinleyTop The Sheep have been successfully repatriated to their paddock and 'Baa'd' from the network.

"Speed restrictions have been lifted on both carriageways."