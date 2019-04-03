Flybe cancels flights across the UK including Leeds Bradford Airport departures

Flybe has cancelled around 20 flights from UK airports this morning for 'operational reasons'.

Among those not running is this morning's incoming flight to Leeds Bradford from Belfast City, which was due to land at 11.35am, and the return service which departs at 12pm.

Flybe

Flybe introduces new summer flights to the Alps from Leeds Bradford Airport

The Northern Irish airport has seen 10 incoming or departing flights cancelled this morning.

Passengers stranded after sudden collapse of airline Flybmi

Flybe's 7am departure from Leeds Bradford to Southampton went ahead as planned and the airline's flights from LBA to Belfast City (14.05), Dusseldorf (15.05), Southampton (17.00), Belfast City (17.15 AND 20.05) are still operating.

All customers affected have been contacted by the airline and offered refunds or alternative bookings.

On Monday Flybe marked the start of its summer timetable by cancelling the first scheduled flight of the season from Newquay to London Heathrow - a brand-new route.

Passengers were instead offered a six-hour coach journey from Cornwall to the capital after their plane was grounded over a technical issue.

Flybe fly to Belfast City, Southampton, Dusseldorf and Newquay from Leeds Bradford, and is introducing a seasonal charter service to Innsbruck this June. The Austrian Alps destination has an airport with one of the most difficult approaches in the world, and pilots must have special training to land there.