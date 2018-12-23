flybmi announces daily flights from Leeds Bradford Airport to Oktoberfest city of Munich

The airline flybmi today announces the launch of a daily service between Leeds Bradford Airport and the home of Oktoberfest.

The new route to Munich in Germany will give business and leisure travellers a link to Bavaria’s capital city - a key business destination and a cultural hot spot.

One way fares are now available to book online from £99 ahead of the first flights taking off from Leeds on April 8, 2019.

Jochen Schnadt, flybmi’s managing director, said: “As part of our ongoing strategy to link key business hubs throughout Europe, it was a natural choice to connect the West Yorkshire region via the Leeds Bradford hub to Germany’s third largest city.

"We believe that this route will be popular with business and leisure travellers alike who will benefit from flybmi’s fast and efficient service and, in time, we hope to expand our operations to include additional services from Leeds Bradford.”

Munich is home to the annual Oktoberfest which attracts millions of people each year for two weeks of celebrations and beer drinking.

The festival takes place from September 21 until October 6 next year.

The city is also a convenient gateway to the Alps and The Romantic Road scenic route through southern Bavaria, which weaves through picturesque towns, medieval sites and castles such as Neuschwanstein Castle, commissioned by King Ludwig II of Bavaria.

Welcoming the decision, Leeds Bradford airport chief executive David Laws said: “Munich is a leading European city and is a fantastic addition to our flight programme as we continue to explore and add further destinations available for Yorkshire’s travelling public from their local Airport.

“We know this is a route that has long been desired by the people of this region for some time. Munich is not only a great place to visit, but we also believe that due to the onward destinations available via the airport’s hub connectivity, this will help boost the region’s business and trade links, as well as support inbound tourism.

“We hope this is the start of a special relationship and this announcement is a clear indication of not only flybmi’s support for this airport, but also shows they recognise the fantastic potential we all know exists in our great region.”

The move has been hailed as a boost for tourism and businesses by Welcome to Yorkshire, with chief executive Sir Gary Verity saying it also had the potential to attract more German students to the region's universities.

West and North Yorkshire Chamber of Commerce also welcomed the announcement, saying that improving connectivity with major global markets should be a priority as the country prepares for Brexit.

Its chief executive, Sandy Needham, said: "Germany is Yorkshire's second largest export market with over £4.5bn of bilateral trade taking place in 2017.

"Munich is a major gateway into Germany and having convenient access via Leeds-Bradford Airport will aid future business growth."

When will flights operate on the new route between Leeds Bradford Airport and Munich?

The route will operate seven days per week out of Leeds Bradford:

Monday to Friday (from April 8)

Departure LBA 13:50 - Arrival MUC 16:55

Departure MUC 12:15 - Arrival LBA 13:20

Saturday (from June 8)

Departure LBA 13:55 - Arrival MUC 17:00

Departure MUC 12:20 – Arrival LBA 13:25

Sunday (April 14 - June 2)

Departure LBA 14:05 - Arrival MUC 17:10

Departure MUC 1230 - Arrival LBA 13:35

Sunday (June 9 onwards)

Departure LBA 19:00 - Arrival MUC 22:05

Departure MUC 17:25 – Arrival LBA 18:30