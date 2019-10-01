Four miles of heavy traffic on A64 after crash near York

Have your say

There is over four miles of heavy traffic and major delays on the A64 after a two vehicle crash near York.

Highways England reported the incident shortly after 9am on the westbound carriageway, just after the Copmanthorpe junction with the A1237.

There are long delays on the A64 after a crash near York (Photo: Google)

One lane was closed while North Yorkshire Roads Policing Group attended the scene.

All lanes reopened at 9.40am but there are reports of heavy delays of up to 25 minutes in the area.

Drivers approaching York on the westbound carriageway are advised to expect over four miles of slow moving traffic.

