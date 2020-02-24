Full list of major road closures in Yorkshire as heavy snow blankets region

Have your say

There is major disruption across Yorkshire this morning as heavy snow has blanketed the region.

A yellow weather warning for rain and snow has been issued for Yorkshire by the Met Office and forecasters warn drivers to take care on the roads.

The following roads are impassable due to snow, our traffic partner INRIX reports:

A61 - HARROGATE - NORTH YORKSHIRE

Snow and Impassable on A61 between Harrogate (New Park Roundabout, Harrogate) and Ripon (Ripon).

A629 - HAWORTH - WEST YORKSHIRE

Snow and Impassable on A629 between Haworth (Haworth) and Illingworth (Illingworth).

A6068 KEIGHLEY ROAD - CROSS HILLS - NORTH YORKSHIRE

Snow and Impassable on A6068 Keighley Road between Cross Hills (Cross Hills) and Laneshawbridge (Laneshawbridge).

A166 GARROWBY STREET - WETWANG - EAST YORKSHIRE

A166 Garrowby Street blocked due to snow from Wetwang (Wetwang) to Garrowby Hill (Garrowby).

A1(M) - DURHAM - NORTH YORKSHIRE

Slow traffic due to snow on A1(M) between J58 A68 (Burtree) and J52 A6055 (Catterick).Snow lying across all lanes making this part of the A1(M) particularly bad.

A171 - WHITBY - NORTH YORKSHIRE

Snow and Impassable on A171 between Whitby (Whitby) and Guisborough (Cemetery Roundabout, Guisborough).Impassable in some places unless you are in a 4x4.

B1222 CAWOOD BRIDGE - CAWOOD - NORTH YORKSHIRE

Cawood Bridge closed due to flooding between B1223 Rythergate (Cawood) and Escrick Road (Stillingfleet).The road still remains closed since Wednesday 12th. Roads are Kelfield, Ryther, Bolton Percy and Ulleskelf also remain affected.

B6160 ELLERS LANE - LEYBURN - NORTH YORKSHIRE

Ellers Lane just passable due to flooding between Holme Lane (Leyburn) and A684 (West Burton).

Major disruption on A1(M) near Catterick, North Yorkshire

There is major disruption on the A1(M) in North Yorkshire, in both directions, after a crash and a broken down vehicle.

INRIX reports: "One lane closed southbound and heavy traffic due to accident on A1(M) Southbound from J53 A66 (Scotch Corner) to J52 A6055 (Catterick).

"Lane three (of three) is closed.

"A1(M) Northbound lane closed on exit slip road, queuing traffic due to broken down vehicle at J53 A66 (Scotch Corner).

"Lane one (of two) is closed."