Further disruption expected at Manchester Airport after 'power issue'

Power issues which led to almost 70 flights to and from Manchester Airport being cancelled on Sunday have been resolved, engineers said.

But a "small number of delays and cancellations" are expected on Monday following the power problem interrupting fuel supply.

An airport spokesman said there were a total of 69 cancellations.

Thirty-seven of the cancelled flights were arrivals and 32 were departures.

A statement from the airport said that "most scheduled flights" would operate as normal on Monday, but "there will be a small number of delays and cancellations as a result of the issues experienced".

Passengers are advised to check the status of their flight with their airline.