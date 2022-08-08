Plans to build a new train station at Doncaster Sheffield Airport as part of a new rail link between the airport and the Lincoln to Sheffield line, have been approved by the Department of Transport.

The proposal will see platforms which could be as long as 150 metres which would accommodate large passenger trains. Spades could hit the ground in as little as two years.

But the plans are likely to hit the buffers due to the surrounding uncertainty over the future of the airport. Owners Peel say the site is ‘commercially unviable’ and could close the terminal and runway in the near future.

Don Valley MP Nick Fletcher said it was ‘good news’ but the station plans would be ‘effectively meaningless’ if the airport does close.

The spur running close to the airport terminal will mean direct trains from Sheffield and smaller stations along the Lincoln line will reach the airport directly.

Those travelling along the East Coast Main Line will have to change at Doncaster. It’s understood a second link from the ECML could follow.

A railway line to the airport from both the ECML and the Sheffield to Lincoln line with a dedicated station has been on the cards for many years and costs are said to be around £200million, but the investment is thought to be a catalyst for regeneration as well as enticing more airlines to fly from there.

Back in February 2020, former aviation minister Paul Maynard, visited airport bosses and key figures to view plans for a £10 million terminal expansion and ambitions for a railway station and new line linking the East Coast Main Line and the Doncaster/Lincoln line.

Airport bosses previously said the railway station and 4.5 mile track scheme is ‘shovel ready’ and takes just five years to deliver with no impact to existing homes and businesses.

The rail plan would also ‘significantly extend’ the airport’s public transport catchment area to circa nine million people within a 90-minute travel time, equivalent to the catchment of Manchester Airport, while ‘utilising existing runway capacity capable of handling 25 million passengers’.

Mr Fletcher said: “Not many airports have rail links but those that do have a massive advantage over those who don’t. London. Birmingham. Manchester. All successful airports. Now Doncaster has a rail link approved, it opens up a whole new market to the airport.

Not everyone wants to drive. However if there is no train link then you might rule out those airports straight away. People want to be as environmentally friendly as they can and rail is a fantastic option in this regard.”

More than 350 people packed into a meeting room last week to express their concern and anger over the potential closure of Doncaster Sheffield Airport.

Chaired by Doncaster Chamber chief executive Dan Fell, the floor heard from South Yorkshire mayor Oliver Coppard and Don Valley MP Nick Fletcher for the latest on DSA’s future.

The event inside the Legends Lounge at Doncaster Rovers’ Eco Power Stadium heard from many residents, workers and others with connections to the airport.

Loud groans from the floor came after it was revealed that no one from Peel Group, the owners of the airport, were at the meeting despite requests.

Mayor Coppard admitted that despite three weeks’ into a ‘strategic review period’ with Peel bosses, it ‘isn’t clear’ what Peel actually want or if they even want to sell the site.

A significant theme of the meeting was around Peel and their intentions. Both Coppard and Fletcher said they were in the dark around this.

Others called out Peel specifically and were perplexed as to why the airport failed despite being consistently voted the UK’s number one airport along with great infrastructure and one of the longest runways in the north of England.

Don Valley MP Nick Fletcher, who represents the area where the airport is situated, said that because hundreds of jobs are on the line, Peel needed ‘to show some corporate responsibility’.

Repeated calls were also made to get Peel chairman John Whittaker to the negotiating table. So far, he has only responded to politicians via letter.

Mayor Coppard also revealed that a meeting with Aviation Minister Robert Courts was a productive one and said he would introduce other UK airport players and airlines for discussions around the site.

Coppard, when asked about buying the airport from Peel directly, said that ‘no option was off the table’ but another private operator would be a better option.

He cited Tees Valley mayor Ben Houchan buying Teesside International from Peel in 2019 but the site continues to make losses of over £10 million.

Fletcher said: “My concern is we have three weeks left at the moment to sort this. So far, we have no answers. It doesn’t fill me with a lot of hope, it actually scares me to death.

“I keep asking this question over and over again, why has this failed?

“If this does go, there needs to be a public inquiry as to why. But that’s for another time, we need to focus on saving the airport.”

Fletcher went on to say that the airport could be saved and was ‘confident’ a solution could be found.

One questioner asked the panel why the airport was seemingly failing after multiple loans from South Yorkshire MCA while another questioned why no other airline has consistently stayed.

Another resident called Peel out directly and accused them of ‘deliberate mismanagement’.

Mayor Coppard, speaking after the meeting, told the Local Democracy Reporting Service that Peel ‘haven’t done a good job in running the airport’.

The working groups that are currently set up were questioned while another asked about the start of the negotiating process.

Dan Fell from Doncaster Chamber admitted that the initial response was ‘chaotic from the start’ but the team of people fighting this potential closure was now a lot more organised and efficient.

One man called on Mayor Coppard and others to ask Manchester Airport Group to intervene.

He cited the group was responsible for adding £7bn to the Uk economy and could be the best option for the future.

Mayor Coppard received applause when citing that London had received nearly £20bn for the new cross-city Elizabeth Line and funding to bailout Transport for London.

“We deserve exactly what London has,” he said.

Speaking after the meeting, Mayor Coppard said: “I was really pleased to see so many people at the meeting and the strength of feeling and they understand just how important it is to save the airport.

“We’re doing all we can but we need to work with government and we need Peel ultimately to make the decision to keep the airport open or to sell it to somebody else.

“I can’t talk about all of the details but in terms of what they want – it’s not entirely clear at this point.

“It’s why we have the negotiations and we’re working hard to try and find a way forward.

“If Peel aren’t the people who are going to run the airport and make it a success then in my view, we need somebody else to come in with us – an operator on that site who knows what they’re doing and can run it well and have the same ambition as we do.

“We’ve put a huge amount of investment into that site, we want an operator who shares our ambitions.

“The facts are out there. Peel ran Sheffield, it got sold. They ran Teesside and it got sold and ultimately, they haven’t done a good job in running this airport.

“In fairness to them, they have said there are a number of reasons as to why that is the case.

“I want an operator who can make DSA work – it’s a fantastic site with a great terminal with a huge runway. There’s no reason why it can’t work.