Green Party member transports bath tub back to Yorkshire on Northern train proving not all car journeys are necessary

Have your say

An environmental activist from Yorkshire defied bets by using public transport to bring home a bath tub he had bought on the internet.

Green Party member Ed Carlisle, from Leeds, purchased the bath second-hand on buy and sell website Preloved to save money and be more environmentally conscious.

Ed Carlisle transported a bathtub back to Leeds from Lancashire on a Northern train

However, in keeping with the purchase, Mr Carlisle decided to eschew driving, instead transporting the tub back from Lancashire on a Northern train.

Taking the train would have saved Mr Carlisle around 30kg of carbon emissions in comparison with a car.

Mr Carlisle said: "Following a lot of heated Facebook debate, and some very niche research on the door width of rural diesel trains, I just transported a bath from deepest Lancashire back to Leeds on the trains.

"It was much easier than I feared and created a load of bemusement. And save a stack of cash and carbon - the alternative was driving."

Ed Carlisle transported a bathtub from Lancashire to Leeds on a Northern train

He added: "A special mention to Northern Rail - who have their failings, but were faultlessly good-natured about this (and on time)."

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps announced on Wednesday that Northern would lose its franchise and come under government control.

The company will be made public from March 1.