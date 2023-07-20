A Grade II-listed bridge that was built in 1640 is to be closed for five weeks after engineers discovered defects in the structure.

Hampsthwaite Bridge over the River Nidd has already been closed since June, when a vehicle collision revealed a crack.

Contractors will begin repairs on July 24 on the bridge near Harrogate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

North Yorkshire Council’s Cllr Keane Duncan said: “The maintenance of our often historic bridges across the county is a huge task for our officers and unfortunately there are times when we encounter unforeseen repair work.

Hampsthwaite Bridge

“On inspection of Hampsthwaite Bridge, our engineers found that the parapet has been pushed out over the edge of the bridge deck and this has damaged several of the corbels that support from beneath.

“These need to be repaired and 15 metres of the parapet taken down and rebuilt using hot mixed lime mortar.”

The bridge will be closed to traffic, cyclists and pedestrians throughout the works due to ongoing safety concerns and the fact the bridge is narrow.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cllr Michael Harrison, who represents Hampsthwaite, said: “We appreciate the disruption the closure is having on road users so please be assured that our engineers have been getting plans in motion to carry out the repairs as quickly as possible. We will keep the public updated on the works as they progress.”

HGVs have been banned from the bridge for around 20 years due to a number of accidents, including one when a lorry was left partially dangling over the parapet in 2001.

The parapet itself was raised in the 19th century after a pig being driven to market managed to dive over the original bridge and escape.