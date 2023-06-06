Hampsthwaite Bridge, which spans the River Nidd in the village near Harrogate, dates back to 1640 and follows the route of an old Roman road.
North Yorkshire Council said: "Hampsthwaite Bridge is currently closed due to structural concerns. It will remain closed for the foreseeable future until it is made safe. Sorry for any inconvenience caused.”
Villagers reported the two-inch gap, which was wide enough for the river to be visible through it.
HGVs have been banned from the bridge for around 20 years due to a number of accidents, including one when a lorry was left partially dangling over the parapet in 2001.
The parapet itself was raised in the 19th century after a pig being driven to market managed to dive over the original bridge and escape.