Heartbreak for stray dog after she gets on West Yorkshire bus on her own

A stray dog who got onto a bus on her own has been put into kennels after no owners came forward to claim her.

The abandoned Staffie-cross rose eyebrows when she boarded the 620 First Bus in West Yorkshire on Wednesday this week and sat on it all on her own.

Fellow passengers looked after her before staff took her off at the bus' final stop in Bradford city centre.

Gemma Burton, who was sat on the bus when the pooch got aboard, said: "She got on at Bierley.

"She did try and get off the bus at one point but it was on the busy main road, so we got her to stay on and someone stayed with her on the bus before she was taken off at Bradford Interchange."

The unclaimed stray has since been moved to a kennels where she must stay for seven days giving her owner time to come forward.

READ MORE: Wave of Light night at Leeds Hospital brings people together for remembrance

But Yorkshire Rose Dog Rescue, who are to take her on if no-one claims her in the seven-day period, said they are keen to re-home her after two days passed with no word from her owner.

Janet Burrell, trustee from the Gomersal-based rescue, said: "Whoever her owner is musn't be missing her that much, it's been 48 hours now.

"She just got on the bus all by herself in Bierley and stayed on until she was removed by the staff in the city centre.

"We need a new home for her."

Anyone interested in potentially re-homing the dog should contact Yorkshire Rose Dog Rescue on 07784184572, or info@yrdr.co.uk.