Heavy traffic in north Leeds following serious accident at Pool-in-Wharfedale

There has been a serious road collision in north Leeds, traffic reports say.

Traffic around Pool-in-Wharfedale is heavy this morning (Friday) following the collision near to the Shell garage on Main Street, near to the junction with Wharfe View.

The collision will be affecting traffic between Otley, Harrogate and Leeds.

Buses are also delayed as a result.

First West Yorkshire said the road was blocked and that there was one bus stuck at the scene.

Motorists are being advised to avoid the area.

Another collision in the Wortley area of Leeds has occurred this morning.

The crash occurred near to The Commercial pub and there are also delays as a result.