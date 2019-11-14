Here is every rush-hour train service cancelled and delayed at Leeds Station after two trains collide on tracks

Have your say

Many trains due from Leeds Station will be delayed or cancelled today after two trains collided on the tracks overnight.

Two trains collided in the depot at Leeds Station last night, with one being derailed from the tracks.

Disruption is expected to LNER services between Leeds / Lincoln and London Kings Cross until approximately 18:30pm, LNER confirmed.

LNER said in a statement: "There has been a low speed derailment of an empty passenger train within the depot near Leeds.

"No one has been injured in this incident."

TRAIN DELAYS:

05:05 Leeds to London Kings Cross due 07:30 CANCELLED

05:30 Leeds to London Kings Cross due 07:49 DELAYED (05:30 Leeds to London Kings Cross due 07:49 will call additionally at Retford)

06:05 Leeds to London Kings Cross due 08:31 DELAYED

06:40 Leeds to London Kings Cross due 08:51 CANCELLED

07:15 Leeds to London Kings Cross due 09:31 CANCELLED

09:45 Leeds to London Kings Cross due 11:59 CANCELLED