HOURS of delays as M1 CLOSED following oil spillage in crash

Motorists face NINE miles of congestion and hours of delays after a crash forced the closure of the M1 motorway.
The northbound carriageway is closed at junction 25 for Nottingham due to an oil spillage following an earlier accident.
READ MORE: Masked man threatened staff with knife during terrifying robbery at Rotherham shop
Highways England said there were delays of up to an hour-and-a-half and around nine miles of queues approaching the junction.
READ MORE: Number of burglaries in parts of Sheffield almost halved following clampdown by police
Traffic is being diverted via the exit and entry slip roads at junction 25.