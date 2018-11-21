HOURS of delays as M1 CLOSED following oil spillage in crash

Motorists face NINE miles of congestion and hours of delays after a crash forced the closure of the M1 motorway.

The northbound carriageway is closed at junction 25 for Nottingham due to an oil spillage following an earlier accident.

The M1 near junction 25 for Nottingham. Picture: Google.

READ MORE: Masked man threatened staff with knife during terrifying robbery at Rotherham shop

Highways England said there were delays of up to an hour-and-a-half and around nine miles of queues approaching the junction.

READ MORE: Number of burglaries in parts of Sheffield almost halved following clampdown by police

Traffic is being diverted via the exit and entry slip roads at junction 25.