How you can get train tickets for Northern journeys across Yorkshire for just 5 and 10p

Train tickets for days out across Yorkshire are on sale for as little as and 10 pence in a flash summer sale for Northern Rail.

More than 80,000 tickets are up for grabs on the train company's website for specific journeys across the region throughout September.

Northern Rail are selling off tickets for 5 and 10p on their website and app

However, there's only a limited number available for each journey and they're on a first come, first served basis.

Destinations including Leeds, York and Sheffield are up for 10p.

Places slightly further afield are also on offer for pennies, including Manchester and Manchester Airport, Liverpool and Blackpool. You can even enjoy a trip to the Lake District with tickets to Cumbria for less than packet of crisps.

It comes as a hike in rail fares was announced last week.

Customers are to expect a 2.8% rise in ticket prices, based on inflation, as of next year.

Advanced tickets are on sale for 10p, but they are just 5p for under-15s.

To get one, passengers must download the Northern app or book them through the Northern Rail website.