The bridge, which has been closed to high-sided and vulnerable vehicles since Friday morning, will be shut to all traffic due to very high winds.

This includes cars, bicycles, and pedestrians.

It is likely to remain closed for several hours, and it is unclear when the bridge will be up and running once more.

Humberside Fire & Rescue has urged motorists to respect the road closures and diversions.

The Met Office has issued an amber weather warning for wind in Hull, which is set to last until 9pm on Friday.

It has warned of "significant disruption," which could include widespread travel disruption, power cuts, fallen trees, and a danger to life from flying debris.