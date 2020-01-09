Jet2 was UK's 'most punctual airline' last year

Leeds-based airline Jet2 is top in the country for punctuality, flight records suggest.

The company was ranked alongside others across Europe based on the number of on-time flights during 2019.

Travel intelligence company OAG published data on Thursday, which revealed the on-time performance (OTP) of all major airlines.

The data is based on 57.7 million flights worldwide.

Jet2 was given a OTP score of 82.9 per cent, making it the country's only airline in Europe, and the only budget airline, to make the top ten list.

Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays said: “January is a time when many Britons book their all-important holidays, and this data is a timely reminder that Jet2.com is the UK airline that gets customers away on time.

"We know how important it is to get your holiday off to the best start, and our teams work tirelessly every day to make sure this happens, whilst delivering our VIP customer service at the same time.”