His Majesty The King will visit Leeds on Tuesday, November 8 and will unveil a special plaque at the library to commemorate the 10th anniversary of the Child Friendly Leeds initiative. The King will also visit Rebellion to Romance, an exhibition at the library by The Jamaica Society Leeds, delving into the history of second-generation West Indians in Leeds in the 1970s and 1980s.

He will also observe the sculptures created as part of The World Reimagined at the Leeds Art Gallery. The art project will explore the history and impact of the Transatlantic Slave Trade. The Lord Mayor of Leeds, Councillor Robert W Gettings MBE JP, Councillor James Lewis, leader of Leeds City Council and Tom Riordan, the council’s chief executive along with members of the library and Child Friendly Leeds teams will be welcoming The King.

Here are all the bus diversion routes in Leeds taking place on the day of the royal visit. They are all Arriva buses.

The Headrow in Leeds city centre. (Pic credit: Tony Johnson)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Where are the Arriva bus diversions in Leeds on the day of The King’s visit?

Bus diversions will take place at The Headrow, Leeds City Centre on Tuesday, November 8 from 1.45pm to 3.30pm.

- 1 towards West Park - divert via Boar Lane, New Market Street and The Headrow.

- Towards Beeston – divert via The Headrow, Vicar Lane, New Market Street, Duncan Street, Boar Lane and Mill Hill.

Advertisement Hide Ad

- 5 terminates at Infirmary Street omitting LGI and Clarendon Way.

- 14 and 15 - divert via Wellington Street, King Street, East Parade, South Parade to Park Row.

- Normal route to Armel and Pudsey.

- 19 19 towards Garforth - only divert via Wellington Street, King Street and Infirmary Street.

Advertisement Hide Ad

- Normal route to Ireland Wood / Tinshill.

- 33 34 towards Leeds Bus Station - divert via King Street, Infirmary Street, Boar Lane, New Market Street and York Street.

- Towards Otley - divert from Eastgate to Vicar Lane, New Market Street, Duncan Street, Boar Lane, Mill Hill and Bishopgate Street to Wellington Street.

- 42 towards Gipton - divert via Infirmary Street, Boar Lane, Duncan Street, New Market Street, Vicar Lane and Eastgate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

- 42 towards Old Farnley - divert via Vicar Lane, New Market Street, Boar Lane, Mill Hill, Bishopgate Street and Wellington Street.

- 49 50 50A towards Burley Road - divert via Albion Street, Woodhouse Lane, Clarendon Road and Park Lane.

- Towards Seacroft - divert via Park Lane, Clarendon Road, Woodhouse Lane and Albion Street.

- 55 65 75 terminates at King Street. Commences Wellington L.

Advertisement Hide Ad

- 163 Castleford - divert via Vicar Lane, New Market Street, Duncan Street, Boar Lane, Wellington Street, King Street, Infirmary Street to Boar Lane and normal route.

- 72 X6 towards Leeds - divert via Inner Ring Road, New York Road, Eastgate and St Peters Street.