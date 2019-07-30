Landslide causes major commuter train route to be blocked as extreme weather disrupts travel

Have your say

A landslide on the Skipton to Carlisle line is set to cause chaos for commuters in North Yorkshire.

-> West Yorkshire Fire issues flood warning as thunderstorm hits Leeds

Northern Assist posted on social media to advise commuters that disruption is expected until 8pm this evening (July 30).

They said: "Due to a landslip between Kirkby Stephen and Garsdale, all lines are currently blocked and trains are stopped on both lines.

"Road transport has been requested."

Northern Assist said staff are expected to attend by 5.30pm.

There is no estimate as to when the line will reopen, they confirmed.

Passengers are advised to hold on to their tickets if delayed by more than 15 minutes to claim compensation.