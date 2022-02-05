Lane closures at two separate incidents on M62 are causing delays of up to 45 minutes

There are traffic issues on the M62 as two separate incidents have led to lane closures on the motorway.

By Emma Ryan
Saturday, 5th February 2022, 3:56 pm
Updated Saturday, 5th February 2022, 4:00 pm

Lanes one and two are currently closed on the M62 west between junction 30 and junction 29 near Leeds following what National Highways Yorkshire says has been "a multiple vehicle collision".

Officers are on scene and emergency services are en route and advice is being issued to allow extra time for journeys as there are delays of 35 minutes on the approach.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Read More

Read More
‘Out of touch with reality’: Here's how this West Yorkshire First Bus driver str...
There are traffic issues on the M62 as two separate incidents have led to lane closures on the motorway.

Support the YEP and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news and the latest on Leeds United. With a digital subscription, you'll see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Click here to subscribe.

M62LeedsLeeds United