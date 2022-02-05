Lanes one and two are currently closed on the M62 west between junction 30 and junction 29 near Leeds following what National Highways Yorkshire says has been "a multiple vehicle collision".
Officers are on scene and emergency services are en route and advice is being issued to allow extra time for journeys as there are delays of 35 minutes on the approach.
Read More
Support the YEP and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news and the latest on Leeds United. With a digital subscription, you'll see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Click here to subscribe.