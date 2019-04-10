Leeds-based transport software firm Tracsis expects stronger second half due to seasonal nature of business

Transport software provider Tracsis is expecting a stronger second half due to the seasonality of the business and contributions from new acquisitions.

The Leeds-based firm reported an uptick in revenue for the six months ended January 31, 2019.

Tracsis, which believes its transport software could help solve the problems of train delays, over-crowding and derailments, said the business is well placed for the future.

John McArthur, CEO of Tracsis, said: “This was another busy period for the Group and we have made good progress in delivering to our strategy of organic and acquisitive growth.

“We were pleased to have completed two acquisitions in the period which will benefit the second half of the financial year, and also secured a significant software contract which is strategically important for Tracsis and the wider rail industry.

“The directors are pleased with the results for the period and the business is well placed to deliver full year results in line with market expectations, with the second half of the year expected to be stronger given the seasonality in the business and the contribution from the newly acquired businesses.”

Chris Barnes joined the group on 4 February as CEO designate and will succeed Mr McArthur on May 1 as CEO.