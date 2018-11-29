Leeds traffic: Buses delayed up to 45 minutes after Stanningley Bypass and Cemetery Road crashes

Significant delays are being reported to some bus services this morning after collisions on Stanningley Bypass and in Beeston.

First West Yorkshire earlier warned passengers that two lanes on the inbound carriageway of the bypass were blocked.

It said delays were expected around the area and to its 72, X6 and X11 services after a bus and van had collided near Armley Ridge Road.

In a further update issued at 9.10am, it said: "Still congestion over the network this morning. Service 86 is worse affected with delays of 45 minutes at the moment due to RTC on Stanningley Road and Cemetery Road, Beeston."

It said one lane of Cemetery Road was blocked shortly before 9am, with congestion building there as well even though the incident was passable.

