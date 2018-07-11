Leeds traffic: City centre road partially closed as police work at Dark Arches scene

Leeds commuters are being warned of potential disruption to traffic this morning as police continue to work at the scene where a man's body was found yesterday.

The man, who has been named locally as 52-year-old Jason Wager, was found dead in Neville Street, close to the Dark Arches shortly before 7am.

Limited details had been made public last night but it appears the man had been living in a tent in Neville Street, close to the Dark Arches.

A police cordon and forensics tent have been in place since then, with one lane of Neville Street heading into the city centre closed to allow pedestrians to safely pass the scene.

The AA said the land closure was expected to remain in place until lunchtime.

A police spokesman yesterday said; "Police attended Neville Street at 6.53am where there was a deceased male.

"There are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances surrounding the death and a file will be prepared for the coroner.”