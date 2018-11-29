Leeds traffic: Delays to buses as collision on Stanningley Bypass blocks two lanes

Delays are expected on Stanningley Bypass this morning after a bus and a van were involved in a collision.

First West Yorkshire warned passengers that two lanes on the inbound carriageway were blocked near Armley Ridge Road.

It said delays were expected around the area and to its 72, X6 and X11 services.

