Northern is advising customers heading to Leeds this festive season to check before they travel between now and the first week of January.

This is due to major engineering work in the area, the impact of Covid, and train crew availability.

Northern services will end from 7pm on Christmas Eve (December 24) and no trains will run on Christmas Day or Boxing Day, when major works are scheduled to take place.

Northern trains in Leeds will face disruption over the festive period

Some of the works will continue until Monday January 3, 2022, and there will be some changes to services:

27 December 2021 - 01 January 2022 - A reduced train service will run in and out of Leeds station. Some bus replacements will be in place.

02 January 2022 - Very limited train services will run to and from Leeds. Bus replacements will be in place for passengers.

03 January 2022 – A reduced train service will then run with some bus replacements in place.

Tony Baxter, regional director at Northern, said: “We advise passengers who plan to travel over the Christmas period to check their journey in advance - with their train operator or via National Rail Enquiries - and allow plenty of time.

“We’re sorry if anyone experiences disruption over the Christmas period.”

The operator is also asking customers to be considerate of others and wear a face covering, unless exempt, on trains and at stations.