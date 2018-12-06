A653 Dewsbury Road: Woodkirk Between Quarry Lane & Lowry Road'Copyright other

LISTED: Every mobile speed camera location in Leeds from Monday December 10

These are the mobile speed camera locations for this week, as published by West Yorkshire Police and Leeds Council.

Where are the mobile speed cameras in Leeds this week?

A58'Whitehall Road: Drighlington Between 40M East of King Street & 75M East of Old Lane'Copyright other

1. A58\tWhitehall Road

A58'Whitehall Road: Drighlington Between 40M East of King Street & 75M East of Old Lane'Copyright other
other
Buy a Photo
A65'Otley Road: Guiseley Between A6038 & B6153'Copyright other

2. A65 Otley Road

A65'Otley Road: Guiseley Between A6038 & B6153'Copyright other
other
Buy a Photo
Queenswood Drive: Leeds Between Queenswood Gardens 229 Queenswood Drive'Copyright other

3. Queenswood Drive

Queenswood Drive: Leeds Between Queenswood Gardens 229 Queenswood Drive'Copyright other
other
Buy a Photo
A61 Wakefield Road: Rothwell Between Middleton Lane & Leadwell Lane'Copyright other

4. A61 Wakefield Road

A61 Wakefield Road: Rothwell Between Middleton Lane & Leadwell Lane'Copyright other
other
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 3