Live updates as air ambulance lands on M1 motorway causing long delays Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say There are long delays on the M1 in both directions this morning after an air ambulance landed on the motorway following a crash. REFRESH FOR UPDATES AS WE GET THEM Traffic has hit the M1 in both directions Leeds news LIVE: Air ambulance on the M1 | M621 updates | Traffic and Travel