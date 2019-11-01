Long delays on M62 as all emergency services attend multi-vehicle crash near Leeds

Have your say

There are long delays on the M62 this evening after police, fire and ambulance crews rushed to a multi-vehicle crash near Leeds.

Police were called at 5.51pm to reports of a collision on the Westbound carriageway between Junction 27 at Birstall and Junction 26 at Chain Bar.

There are major delays on the M62 near Leeds and Bradford after a multi-vehicle crash (stock image)

Four cars are believed to have been involved in the collision which occurred on the outside lane of the motorway.

Highways England enforced a full closure of the Westbound carriageway as police, fire and ambulance crews rushed to the scene.

Two people were taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Traffic has since been released but is only moving through two lanes, while two lanes remain closed.

Highways England warn that major delays are expected throughout the evening near Leeds and Bradford.

The traffic body tweeted: "If travelling in West Yorkshire this evening please be aware there are LONG DELAYS on the M62 westbound near Leeds and Bradford.

"There are approximately four miles of congestion which is expected to add around 30 minutes onto usual journey times. Please plan ahead."

-> Leeds Bradford Airport flights returning to normal after heavy fog caused delays