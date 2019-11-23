M1 closed in Leeds after person trapped in two-car crash

Have your say

Police and fire crews have been called to the M1 motorway in Leeds after a two-car crash left someone trapped inside a vehicle.

The incident happened on the M1 Northbound at junction 47 (Garforth).

The M1 motorway

Police said there is an 'up and over' closure in place after the smash closed two of the three lanes.

A spokesman for West Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service said: "We are currently in attendance at a Road Traffic Collision on the M1 Northbound. 2 cars are involved with 1 person trapped.

"Crews currently in the process of releasing the casualty. Ambulance crews also in attendance.

"Two fire engines from Killingbeck in attendance."

The road is still closed as of 8.55am and motorists are being advised to find an alternative route.