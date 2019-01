Have your say

These little piggies aren't going to market...at least not yet anyway!

The porkers were being transported down the M1 when the livestock trailer carrying them overturned at junction 44 near Rothwell this morning.

The Land Rover's tyre burst

The Land Rover towing the trailer suffered a tyre blow-out which caused it to crash.

The carriageway was closed for a short period while the vehicle was recovered.

The pigs and the driver were unhurt.

