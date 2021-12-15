National Highways said one lane is closed on the M1 heading southbound at junction 28 due to the issue.

The agency, which looks after all of the major roads across the country, said delays are likely.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Its Twitter account posted an image of the issue, which shows a gap which has opened up in the carriageway. It said delays have stretched back as far as junction 39 and are expected to continue.

National Highways tweeted this image of the carriageway

It said: "J38,#M1 southbound - We currently have a lane 1 closure in place due to a carriageway defect . This closure is likely to remain in place through the rest of today at least . Congestion is building and is curranty (sic) at J39."