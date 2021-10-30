Officers have also closed the bridge over the carriageway to pedestrians due to the incident, South Yorkshire Police said.

The force said the motorway was closed heading northbound from junction 1, near to Bawtry Road, in Rotherham.

A statement from South Yorkshire Police said: "The M18 is currently closed at J 1 on the Northbound carriageway, near to Bawtry Road, Rotherham, due to a reported collision.

Police have closed a carriageway of the M18

"Our officers remain at the scene whilst they conduct their enquiries. The bridge over the carriageway is closed to pedestrians at this time."

The road has been closed since the early hours of October 30.

At around 3.30am, National Highways tweeted: "We are currently in the process of closing J1 #M18 #Rotherham #Bramley in both directions between the slip roads due to an ongoing police incident.

"All closures are in place at J1 #M18 #Rotherham and will remain on into the morning. Diversions in both directions are via the exit and entry slips."