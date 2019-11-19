M62 closed in both directions in West Yorkshire due to ongoing police incident

Have your say

Motorists are being warned about major disruption tonight (Tuesday) as the M62 is closed.

The motorway is closed in both directions between junctions 22 and 23, at Rishworth Moor, due to a police incident.

Highways England tweeted at 5.26pm to say both carriages were closed.

A spokesman said: The #M62 is in the process of being closed from #J22 #Rockingstones to #J23 #Scammonden in both directions for a police incident.

"Allow extra time for your journey as delays are expected. Diversion details to follow".

The closure will affect motorists travelling between West Yorkshire and Greater Manchester, as well as local traffic in the surrounding areas.

Drivers are being warned to allow extra time for their journeys.