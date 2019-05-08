M62 reopens in both directions after hours of gridlock

Have your say

The M62 has reopened in both directions after two police incidents - but there are still heavy delays.

The road was closed throughout the morning as police dealt with a serious collision and a man who fell from a bridge.

In the early hours of the morning, police were carrying out accident investigation work at the exit slip road of the M62 eastbound carriageway at junction 24.

There was a crash between a motorcyclist and a vehicle just after 1am. The motorcyclist suffered life-threatening injuries.

Then at 5am a man was spotted on Scammonden Bridge.

Police said that he fell just after 6am and suffered life-threatening injuries.

West Yorkshire Police said just before midday: "The M62 is now open in both directions.

"Thank you to everyone for their patience today to allow the emergency services to carry out their work."

Traffic was gridlocked along the M62 and other roads in towns and villages around Huddersfield were rammed with traffic diverted off the motorway.