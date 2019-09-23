M62 slip road CLOSED after diesel spill near Leeds

Have your say

Traffic officers have closed an entry slip onto the M62 after a diesel spill on the carriageway.

The spill on the Westbound entry slip at Junction 28, near Tingley, was reported at 6.50am.

A gritter is travelling to the scene to treat the road surface, which is unsafe for 100 metres.

Highways England has warned that the slip road could be closed for some time while the surface is treated.

They tweeted a picture of the spillage showing a sheen on the road surface where it is unsafe to travel.

Traffic officers are at the scene.

