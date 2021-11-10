The eastbound carriageway of the M62, junction 29 at the Lofthouse interchange has been closed until further notice following a multi vehicle collision.
The section of motorway is now closed in both directions following an earlier incident involving a vehicle fire on the westbound carriageway.
West Yorkshire Police, Fire and Ambulance services are on the scene with the public being advised to avoid the area and plan an alternative route.
