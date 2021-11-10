M62 traffic: 10 mile queues on M62 as fire and multi vehicle collision close motorway both ways

10 miles of queues are being reported on the M62 after a fire and multi vehicle collision close the section of carriageway in both directions.

By Alex Grant
Wednesday, 10th November 2021, 6:31 pm

The eastbound carriageway of the M62, junction 29 at the Lofthouse interchange has been closed until further notice following a multi vehicle collision.

Section of M62 westbound closed due to vehicle fire

The section of motorway is now closed in both directions following an earlier incident involving a vehicle fire on the westbound carriageway.

A fire and multi vehicle collision has shut the M62 near Lofthouse in both directions. Picture: Highways England.

West Yorkshire Police, Fire and Ambulance services are on the scene with the public being advised to avoid the area and plan an alternative route.

