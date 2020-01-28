M62 traffic at STANDSTILL as motorists warned to expect 'long delays' due to snow

Have your say

Traffic on the M62 over Saddleworth is at a standstill due to snowfall.

The M62 westbound from J24 Huddersfield to J22 Rishworth is at a standstill, a West Yorkshire traffic officer tweeted.

The summit of the motorway, at Junction 22, has been covered in snow.

Many commuters took to social media to complain of long delays on the motorway.

One man said he had not moved for over half an hour as the weather caused traffic delays on both carriageways.

The officer, @WYP_TrafficDave, tweeted: "#M62 Westbound from #J24 #Huddersfield to #J22 #Rishworth and beyond is not moving at all.

"If you are planning on travelling this way, expect a long delay.

"No specific incidents to report, poor weather at #J22 @HighwaysYORKS are monitoring."

Snow was also spotted in Leeds city centre for the first time this year.

An ice warning issued by the Met Office ended at 10am this morning, although inclement weather is set to continue throughout the day.