National Highways: Yorkshire has confirmed that the M62 hasbeen closed between junction 36 for Goole and junction 37 for Howden.

Fire crews and Humberside Police were also sent to the scene.

The agency tweeted: "#M62 eastbound between J36 (#Goole) and J37 (#Howden) closed following a serious collision involving a car and lorry. @Humberbeat and @HumbersideFire are on scene along with our #TrafficOfficers."

There are delays on the M62

Police urged drivers to avoid the area if possible.

Humberside Police tweeted: "Police are in attendance at a road traffic collision on the eastbound M62 between Goole and Howden. The road is closed in both directions from junction 36. Please avoid the area where possible.