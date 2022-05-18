M62 traffic update: Yorkshire motorway reopens following incident but 30-minute delays remain

"All lanes are now open on the #M62 in both directions between J31 (#Pontefract) to J32 (#Normanton) following an earlier police led incident," National Highways said at approximately 9.10am.

"There are currently delays of 30 mins above normal travel time, so please allow extra time if travelling the area."

Police officers said at 8.30am that the "concern for safety incident" had now been resolved and the motorway would be fully operational again shortly.

All emergency services are at the scene

National Highways had earlier warned of 60-minute delays and five miles of congestion on approach to the closure in both directions at 7.15am, with all emergency services on the scene.

West Yorkshire Police said they were working with Highways Yorkshire to release trapped vehicles following an incident.

Drivers were advised to re-route or delay their journeys given the long delays.

Diversion Details

Westbound traffic is being diverted via the hollow diamond diversion symbol

Driving West, exit the M62 Motorway using Junction 32 off slip road and proceed to the end of the slip road.

Diversion Route Symbol At the roundabout, take the third exit onto A639 and proceed along this road for approximately 200m to the junction with Colorado Way.

At the junction, turn left onto Colorado Way and proceed along this road for approximately 300 meters to the roundabout.

At the roundabout, take the third exit onto A639 Leeds Road and proceed along this road until you reach a second roundabout.

At the roundabout take the second exit sign posted Leeds A639.

Proceed for approximately 1 mile to the roundabout and take the second exit signed M62 West Leeds A639.

At the roundabout, take the second exit Sign posted M62 West Normanton A6539 (A655).

Continue 1.5mile approximately until you reach the roundabout.

Take the first exit at the roundabout sign Posted M62 West, Normanton, A6539 (A655).

Continue 200meters until you reach a roundabout. Take the second exit and proceed 700m .

At the roundabout take the second exit sign posted M62 West, Normanton, A6539 (A655).

Continue to the next roundabout and take the third exit sign M62, Normanton, A655.

Proceed straight ahead at the two roundabouts.

After the second follow signs for Leeds, Manchester M62.

Eastbound traffic is being diverted via the hollow triangle diversion symbol

Driving East, exit the M62 Motorway using Junction 30 offslip road and proceed to the end of the slip road

At the roundabout, take the 1st exit onto A642 and proceed along this road for approximately 1 mile to the roundabout with the A639.

At the roundabout, take the 2nd exit onto A639 (Methley Lane) and proceed along this road for approximately 3 miles to the roundabout with the A655

At the roundabout, take the 3rd exit onto the A655 and proceed along this road for approximately 1 mile to the junction with the M62 Motorway (Junction 31).

At the roundabout, take the 1st exit to rejoin M62 East.

Vehicles above 15'9" or 4.8m high should follow the eastbound hollow square diversion symbol

At the roundabout, take the 1st exit onto A642 and proceed along this road for approximately 1 mile to the roundabout with the A639

At the roundabout, take the 1st exit onto A639 (Leeds Road) and proceed along this road for approximately 2 miles to the junction with the M1 Motorway (Junction 44).

At the roundabout, take the 4th exit onto M1 Motorway (Northbound) and proceed along this road for approximately 4 miles to the M1 Motorway Junction 46.

At this junction, exit the M1 Motorway using Junction 46 offslip road and proceed to the end of the slip road

At the roundabout, take the 3rd exit onto A63 (Selby Road) and proceed along this road for approximately 7 miles to the junction of the A1(M) Motorway (Junction 42).

At the roundabout, take the 2nd exit onto A1(M) Southbound and proceed along this road for approximately 2 miles to Junction 41 of A1(M).