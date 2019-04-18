Major Calderdale road closed as motorcyclist suffers serious injuries in crash

A motorcyclist has suffered serious injuries in a crash which has seen one of Calderdale's major roads closed in both directions.

The crash happened on Burnley Road (A646) at its junction with the Warley Wood Avenue, Luddendenfoot.

Police officers and emergecny services were called at 8.58am this morning (Thursday).

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said a motorbike has been in a collision with a grey Mercedes.

The motorcyclist has suffered serious injuries and has been taken to hospital by ambulance.

Burnley Road has been closed in both directions and the road is expected to closed for several hours.

