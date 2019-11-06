Major disruption to LNER services from Leeds after death on the line

There is major disruption to train services from Leeds to London after a person was hit by a train.

LNER has sadly confirmed that the person has died after being hit by one of its services between Grantham and Newark North gate.

It comes just a day after emergency services were called to an incident on the tracks between the same two stations.

A spokesperson tweeted: "Please bear with us as we make alternate arrangement to travel.

"I would ask that you please take in to account that someone will not be returning home today, take a moment to remember how lucky we are, and please take a moment to pray for the family who will get this sad news."

The LNER account later added: "Thinking of Barry the train manager, the driver and all the staff aboard this service, please bear with them whilst we make alternate arrangements for our customers."

Which services have been cancelled?

Currently, the following services have been cancelled:

10.45am Leeds to London Kings Cross

11.45am Leeds to London Kings Cross

12.45pm Leeds to London Kings Cross

1.45pm Leeds to London Kings Cross

What should I do if my train has been cancelled?

LNER advises that customers can use their tickets on CrossCountry services between Leeds, York, Wakefield and Scotland and Grand Central services between York and Kings Cross.

Customers travelling between Peterborough and London Kings Cross can use also use Great Northern and Thameslink services.

You may be entitled to compensation if you experience delays.