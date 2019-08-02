Major disruption to trains in Yorkshire due to flooding

Have your say

Trains through Yorkshire have been hit by major disruption this morning due to flooding in the region.

Heavy rainfall has caused flooding in the Peak District, impacting on trains travelling between Manchester Piccadilly, South Yorkshire and Buxton.

Services affected include Northern services between Piccadilly and Buxton/Sheffield/New Mills Central, East Midlands services between Liverpool Lime STreet and Nottingham, and TransPennine Express services from Manchester Airport to Cleethorpes/Doncaster.

National Rail said flooding between Hazel Grove and Buxton resulted in trains being suspended.

Lines between Sheffield and Hazel Grove are also blocked due to the ongoing risk at Toddbrook Reservoir where residents have been evacuated.

A statement on the website said: "We don't have a firm estimate of how long this incident will last; however, the emergency services are advising that the line could remain closed until Sunday 4 August.

"Customers are advised NOT to travel unless absolutely necessary."

Compensation is available for any passengers whose journeys are severely disrupted.