Man arrested after car crashes into house in York

A man has been arrested after a car crashed into a house in York.

The man reportedly fled the scene after the Audi TT crashed into the property in the Rawcliffe area of the city.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said no one was injured in the crash, which happened at around 3am on January 5. The service was called to stabilise the house.

North Yorkshire Police tweeted to say the man had been arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, failure to stop and drink driving.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact police on 101 quoting incident number 12200002459.