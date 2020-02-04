Man arrested on suspicion of drug driving after fatal crash on A64 near York Designer Outlet

Have your say

Police have arrested a man on suspicion of drug driving after a pedestrian was killed during a crash on the A64 near York.

The man, who was in his forties, was hit by a car at around 5am on Tuesday near to the Fulford turn off.

The A64 near York.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 33-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of drug driving and driving while unfit through drugs.

He is currently in police custody.

The road was closed in both directions between the A19 junction and the A1036 for several hours as North Yorkshire Police conducted their investigations, causing long delays on roads around York.

The eastbound carriageway has been reopened, but the westbound carriageway remains closed, according to Highways England.