Man dies after crash on A1M near Northallerton

A 26-year-old driver was killed after a crash on the A1M.

Police are appealing for witnesses and dash cam footage following the incident near Leeming Bar on Friday, June 21.

A blue Honda Civic car which was driving southbound crashed at 4.50pm.

The driver of the car, who was from Scunthorpe, was taken to James Cook Hospital, where he later died.

Anyone who saw the blue Honda travelling along the A1M at this time, or the collision itself, is asked to dial 101 and ask to speak to Traffic Constable Mark Patterson, or email Mark.Patterson@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk

Quote reference 12190111907.