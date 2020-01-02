Man dies in fatal New Year's Day crash near Bolton Abbey

A man has died following a crash near Bolton Abbey on New Year's Day.

The man, in his fifties, was the driver of a silver Toyota MR2 with a distinctive maroon soft top, which was travelling towards Bolton Abbey from Barden on the B6160, when the vehicle crashed at around 12.50pm.

The man, from Nelson in Lancashire, died at the scene.

The B6160 remained closed until 7pm last night for police to carry out a full investigation.

Officers are appealing for anyone who was travelling in the area at the time, or who may have seen the vehicle prior to the crash to get in touch.

Anyone with information can call North Yorkshire Police on 1010 quoting reference number 12200000350.