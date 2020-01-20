Man killed after being hit by vehicle on M1

A man has been killed after being hit by a vehicle on the M1.

It happened at around 5.30 this morning on the M1 Southbound at Junction 36 and Junction 35A in Sheffield.

The crash caused serious delays and around five miles of tailbacks.

Police have now confirmed that the 62-year-old pedestrian involved in the crash died at the scene.

His family have been informed.

The M1 has been re-opened following an investigation at the scene.

It had been closed for several hours.

Police are asking anyone who saw the collision, or anyone who may have dashcam footage to contact them.

Please call 101 quoting incident number 96 of 20 January 2020 if you can help.